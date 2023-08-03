Death Stranding 2 Changes the Meaning of ‘Strands,’ Says Kojima

Hideo Kojima has revealed that Death Stranding 2 had to reconsider the meaning of “strands” as well as the concept of connection following the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, Kojima revealed that he rewrote the game’s story in light of the pandemic and has now shed more light on his decision.

Why Death Stranding 2’s story was rewritten

In an interview with Japanese site Natalie (translation via PCGamesN), Kojima said that we lived in a different world prior to the pandemic — one where connection was important. However, post-pandemic, it’s all about “pseudo connections.”

“Humans need to go into the outside world and move,” Kojima said. “I reconsidered the concept of ‘connection,’ and in DS2, the meaning of ‘strand’ has changed. At the end of the teaser, there is a message ‘Should we have connected?’”

Kojima believes that pseudo connections don’t lead to happy, fulfilling lives and has crafted a story that reflects how the world has changed since the last game.

Speaking about the Death Stranding movie, Kojima said that he wants to do “something unique” for it. “I plan to make something completely different — I think you’ll be a little surprised,” he added.

Neither DS2 nor the movie have a release date at present.