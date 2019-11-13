Getting excited for any new show on Netflix is understandably worrisome. The streaming giant has a habit of canceling beloved projects before they can even really get off the ground, often leaving fans dangling with cliffhanger endings that promise more but never deliver. It looks like Netflix has some confidence in it’s upcoming The Witcher series starring Henry Cavill. Ahead of the first season’s release to the wider public, The Witcher has already been renewed for a Season 2.

Geralt’s adventure is only beginning…. The Witcher has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/6iPrUFeujI — Netflix US (@netflix) November 13, 2019

“Geralt’s adventure is only beginning…” the company said in a tweet announcing the second season, showing off an image of Geralt’s iconic dual blades (one standard steel and the other coated with silver to help him handle any monster problem). We already know that showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has outlined seven seasons’ worth of stories for Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, largely based on the books rather than the games. The original author of The Witcher books said that Netflix’s series has the makings of a masterpiece. Apparently Netflix thinks so too. Hissrich was also quick to tweet out the Netflix The Witcher season 2 announcement and give credit to the cast and crew.

I’m so thrilled to announce: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri will be back for more adventures… in Season Two. I could not be more proud of what the amazing cast and crew of The Witcher have accomplished, and can’t wait for the world to dig in and enjoy these stories with us. pic.twitter.com/evWoHvUl1e — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) November 13, 2019

Netflix’s The Witcher will begin streaming the full first season on December 20, 2019. The second season doesn’t yet have a release date, but we can probably expect it at a similar time in 2020 if Netflix is trying to keep to a yearly release schedule. Actor Henry Cavill apparently lived and breathed The Witcher universe even before his casting as Geralt, first playing the games and then becoming entranced by the books. His dedication to the fiction as a fan is evidently paying off with The Witcher season 1 nearing release and season 2 already renewed.