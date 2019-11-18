Although 2018 was mostly dominated by games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a little game known as Tetris Effect stole the hearts of many at the end of last year. And to celebrate its first birthday, Limited Run Games is releasing physical PS4 versions with exclusive reversible art, along with its soundtrack on vinyl. A physical edition of Tetris Effect does already exist, but this version has reversible art exclusive to Limited Run Games. Preorders for both will go live this Friday, November 22, 2019, at 10am ET.

The vinyl LP will come with 40 songs on five colorful vinyls plus a digital voucher for the soundtrack and a gorgeous slipcover featuring the game’s art. It will retail for $99.99. Alternatively, a less expensive $34.99 edition will also be released, featuring 17 of the game’s most popular tracks. As with most things on Limited Run, these items are expected to sell-out fast, so make sure to get your preorder in early.

Our quintuple LP is exclusive to https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo — for fans of the soundtrack, this is a must-get item with a foil rigid slipcover AND a full digital download of the soundtrack! pic.twitter.com/yFeuawsMIA — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) November 18, 2019

Tetris Effect received rave reviews from critics, including us. We loved its music, visuals, relaxing game modes, and VR integration. It’s a must-play in PSVR, if you have the ability to experience it that way. It’s not essential, but it does a great job of keeping you immersed in the world, surrounding you with popping visuals and sounds even more than a TV screen.