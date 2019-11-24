In a recent earnings call explaining its Q3 2019 financial performance, CD Projekt RED told investors that Cyberpunk 2077‘s multiplayer component is a smaller project than its single-player campaign that the studio is only just starting work on. And while it’s too early to share any details, monetization will offer players value for money.

In response to a question about multiplayer, Chief Executive Officer Adam Kiciński said:

As far as the monetization of multiplayer for Cyberpunk is concerned, we believe right now it’s definitely too early to share any details on that or give guidance; the project is in a relatively early stage. We keep experimenting – that’s our first multiplayer game. We check various options and possibilities, and it’s definitely not the time to point you to a specific direction on that. Of course you can expect that we won’t change our general policy towards “deals with gamers” so I expect wise monetization and – always – value for money.

Elsewhere during the earnings call, CD Projekt RED revealed that The Witcher franchise continues to rake in money for the studio, thanks in part to The Witcher III: Wild Hunt‘s Nintendo Switch release.

Royalties associated with The Witcher franchise increased in Q3 2019 compared to the same period last year, making an important contribution towards the overall 38 percent year-on-year increase in sales revenue. Royalties associated with Thronebreaker and in-game sales of GWENT also saw a slight increase year-on-year.

At present, CD Projekt RED is focused on introducing the Cyberpunk universe to “as many gamers as possible around the globe.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on April 16, 2020.

[Source: CD Projekt RED]

