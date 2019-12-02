The first PlayStation console hit store shelves in Japan on December 3, 1994. This global launch changed both gaming and popular culture in an untold number of ways. As such, the brand’s coming 25th anniversary won’t go unnoticed. In fact, Sony plans to launch a “series of celebrations” across its social media platforms all week. What exactly these celebrations will entail currently remains unknown. Since tomorrow is December 3rd, things are likely to begin in full swing sometime tomorrow.

SIE’s CEO and President Jim Ryan teased the company’s plans for the week in a brief PlayStation Blog post. For the most part, Ryan’s post serves as a quick account of PlayStation history. In addition, he delivers a note of thanks to the brand’s still-expanding fan community.

Over the last 25 years, PlayStation has been no slouch on the market. As Ryan’s blog post notes, the original PlayStation became the first home console to sell 100 million units worldwide. The PlayStation 3 is the only of Sony’s home consoles to not reach the much-coveted milestone. PlayStation 4 recently reached the landmark achievement this summer. As of October 30, 2019, the platform has risen to greater heights, selling 102.8 million units worldwide. Such a milestone means it now counts as the second best-selling home console, eclipsed only by PlayStation 2’s staggering sales of more than 150 million.

Top-selling hardware isn’t the only facet of the gaming industry in which Sony has led the charge. PlayStation is also home to a number of celebrated IPs. In the last few years, some IP from bygone eras of PlayStation history have mounted an impressive return. This includes the likes of Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and MediEvil. PlayStation 2’s God of War deserves applause on this front, too, given that the 2018 entry blew the roof off of expectations.

Who knows what the future looks like for franchises such as Uncharted, Horizon, The Last of Us, and inFAMOUS, all of which have had a hand in shaping the PlayStation brand over the last decade or so.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]