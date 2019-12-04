If you’re not already getting into the holiday spirit with goofy novelty Christmas video game soundtracks, then Sony has another deal for you. At least, if you live in Europe. Some European PlayStation 4 users report getting emails containing a special Christmas theme for their PlayStation 4s. If that wasn’t enough, some of these emails also come with discount codes. How much is the code worth? It seems to vary from user to user, but reports indicate you’ll either get a 10%, 20%, or 30% code for all items in your basket. The code is valid until December 19th, 2019, so if you get one, make sure you use it before then.

So what will you use the code on? Well, there’s plenty of games available for you to try. From all-time favorites like God of War or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to smaller indie games such as Cat Quest II, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and Gravity Ghost. Just please, for the love of god, don’t buy Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure. No one deserves that, not even as the video game equivalent of coal.

If you’re more interested in the theme, then you may be delighted to know it does indeed bring that cozy holiday feel. Featuring a cute snowy ski-lift in a forest with reindeer, scrolling up reveals the four PlayStation controller symbols in the constellations. While you may be able to argue if it’s an “X” or a “cross,” you won’t be able to argue that the theme sure is pretty. It also contains some quiet Christmas-styled music that plays while it’s up. It may be no yule log, but it’s sure cozy and I could easily imagine falling asleep with the theme running in the background. Of course, I also imagine myself asleep a lot, so that’s nothing new.

For now this promo is exclusive to EU PSN users. Sorry other regions, for now, you’ll have to settle for the deals in the End of Year sale.