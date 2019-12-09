PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players may soon be able to get their hands on a new DOOM collection. A listing on UK’s GAME website suggests the DOOM Slayers Collection will hit store shelves as early as December 13th. Priced at £24.99, the bundle will include three titles–DOOM, DOOM II, DOOM III, and 2016’s DOOM reboot. At the time of writing, Bethesda has yet to formally announce DOOM Slayers Collection, though preorders are currently live on GAME’s online storefront.

Based on the listing from GAME, it appears the bundle will feature one disc for DOOM (2016). Consumers will have to download the other three classic experiences via a keycode in the box.

Check out the collection’s PS4 and Xbox One box art in the following image, courtesy of ResetEra:

Should this packaging launch on December 13th, it could represent a way to tide fans over until DOOM Eternal‘s 2020 launch. The next installment from id Software was intended to arrive for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on November 22nd of this year. However, a recent delay saw Bethesda and id Software push its release to March 20, 2020. Good news did come out of the unfortunate announcement, though. DOOM 64 will serve as a preorder bonus for all who reserve a copy of DOOM Eternal, regardless of platform.

Of course, there already exists re-releases for the original DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM III. All three currently are available to purchase digitally on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One consoles. DOOM II and DOOM III are also available on iOS and Android.

[Source: GAME via ResetEra]