Gungrave G.O.R.E. promises that a lot of killing awaits for fans of the series. However, the wait itself will be a little longer. Originally due to hit the PlayStation 4 this month, the title’s launch window has shifted. The next Gungrave chapter will now land on an unspecified date in 2020. Don’t worry, though, this delay is to make sure the developers at Iggymob have a chance to create something “even cooler” than initially envisioned.

The development team announced news of Gungrave G.O.R.E.’s delay in a post on the title’s official website. Notably, Iggymob felt motivated by the response to the game’s Tokyo Game Show 2019 trailer. In just two weeks, the TGS trailer crossed one million views. As of today, that figure has ballooned to an impressive five million views. Such support from both fans and newcomers drove the team to “make the game even cooler than we wanted to make [it].”

Apparently, production on Gungrave G.O.R.E. has also struggled through a few “hardships.” Still, things are looking up. According to the post, this is especially thanks to the team’s expansion. New artists and developers have been brought aboard, all of whom are sure to help enhance the game’s quality. In fact, one recent addition to the team includes Isamu Kamikokuryo, former art director on a number of Final Fantasy titles. Kamikokuryo’s noteworthy resume also includes Square Enix’s Parasite Eve spinoff, The 3rd Birthday.

Gungrave G.O.R.E. serves as a proper sequel to the original Gungrave, which launched on the PlayStation 2 in 2002. PlayStation VR owners can dive into a prologue experience for Gungrave G.O.R.E., aptly titled Gungrave VR.

