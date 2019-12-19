Apart from Death Rally, a vehicular combat game, Remedy Entertainment is best known for developing linear experiences that emphasize story and character. Would the studio consider taking its storytelling prowess into another genre, one completely disparate from what its familiar with? We can’t be too sure. However, one of the team’s developers believes the Control studio would excel at creating a role-playing adventure.

During a recent Q&A session on ResetEra, Remedy’s Senior Game Designer, Sergey Mohov, expressed his desire to one day see the team explore an RPG project. After listing a few of his favorite experiences in the genre, Mohov shared his belief that Remedy would be “really good” at developing such a game. Indeed, the basic tenets of any Remedy title, especially where world-building and characters are concerned, align to make the perfect set up for an RPG.

When asked which genre he’d like to delve into as a game designer, Mohov responded as follows,

I would personally pick RPG. First of all, I’m a huge RPG fan. I grew up playing Baldur’s Gate, Planescape Torment, Arcanum, Fallout 2, Neverwinter Nights, and bring them up in design meetings regularly. But I also think that Remedy would be really good at it. Think about it: we’re all about building detailed, weird worlds, populating them with compelling characters, and then telling a story through gameplay. It seems like an excellent starting point for an RPG game.

To some degree, Remedy’s Control peppers in a few RPG-like elements. The supernatural adventure allows players to experiment with leveling, ability points, as well as character and weapon mods. However, similar to the likes of a Borderlands, these features alone do not an RPG make. Still, it would be interesting to see Remedy venture into that territory. As Mohov noted, the team could be very good at delivering on a promising experience.

Control is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. The title’s first paid DLC expansion, The Foundation, will go on sale early next year on March 26, 2020.

[Source: ResetEra via Wccftech]