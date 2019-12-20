Embracer Group, parent company of THQ Nordic, is expanding its stable of studios with today’s acquisition of Tarsier Studios, the team responsible for Little Nightmares. Included in the acquisition are Tarsier’s Intellectual Properties, employees, and, of course, the studio itself. The purchase was finalized for SEK 88 million in cash (about $93.5 million USD) and SEK 11 million (about $11.7 million USD) in “newly issued Embracer B-shares.” In addition, “certain sellers” who are still at Tarsier received a conditional earn-out that’s payable for the next decade.

With this acquisition, Embracer Group is able to further build upon its hold in the Swedish market. This also allows the company to “establish a platform” in Malmö, which provides yearly initiatives to a hub of game development studios. For Tarsier, the Embracer acquisition means support for its growth in the future. Naturally, the studio will be able to take advantage of Embracer’s “network and expertise,” according to the latter company’s statement on the matter.

Tarsier has developed quite the storied history in its 15-year existence. In many instances, the team has served in a work-for-hire role for the likes of Bandai Namco, Nintendo, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The studio is responsible for a few original IPs as well, some of which are owned by other companies. Bandai Namco owns the Little Nightmares IP, the rights to Stretchers are with Nintendo, but Statik’s IP belongs to Tarsier.

Tarsier’s current project is Little Nightmares II, a sequel to 2017’s highly-acclaimed puzzle platforming adventure. The studio announced the new entry during this year’s gamescom, promising a 2020 release window for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Embracer Group]