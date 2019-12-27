GAME in the United Kingdom is known for offering shoppers exclusive game editions and the like. Come February 2020, the store will also serve as the exclusive home for the DualShock 4’s Back Button Attachment in the region. Why exactly this will happen currently remains unknown. Yet, the Back Button’s GAME listing makes it clear abundantly that consumers will only have one option if they are interested in purchasing the accessory.

GAME Xclusive – the Dualshock 4 Back Button Attachment for PlayStation 4 is only available at GAME stores or at www.game.co.uk in the UK.

Sony announced the new accessory last week to the surprise of many. At its core, the item is meant to offer players more versatility, courtesy of two tactile back buttons. With these new buttons, gamers will be able to map up to 16 different actions. Triangle, R1 and R2, and circle make up only a select few examples, with the peripheral basically allowing you to remap almost any two controller buttons to the attachment. In addition to the two buttons, the attachment will also feature an OLED display, showcasing real-time information about each of the button assignments.

Preorders are already live for the £24.99 product, which is slated to hit GAME’s store shelves in several weeks on February 14, 2020. PlayStation 4 owners who want to buy the attachment can either order online or grab it in the store.

The dedicated button attachment is also set to launch in the United States and Canada for the price of $29.99 USD/$39.99 CAD. It will arrive two months earlier in these two territories on January 23rd. In the United States, at least, the DualShock 4’s Back Button Attachment is currently available to preorder from retailers such as Amazon, GameStop, and Target.

[Source: GAME via Push Square]