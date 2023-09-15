New PS5 Console Covers and DualSense Colors Announced

In the midst of yesterday’s PlayStation State of Play news, Sony announced new PS5 covers and controller colors. Called the “Deep Earth” collection, the accessories will come in three metallic colors.

The covers and controllers will have a metallic finish, and come in the following colors: “molten” Volcanic Red, “alluring” Cobalt Blue, and “sleek” Sterling Silver. The retail price for each DualSense will be $74.99 USD / ¥9,980 (including tax) / €74.99 / £64.99, and each console cover will cost $59.99 USD / ¥7,980 (including tax) / €59.99 / £49.99.

Pre-orders for all of the above will begin on October 4. However, the Sterling Silver accessories will release late than Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue controllers and covers. The latter two will launch on November 3 whereas the former will be available on January 26, 2024.

As for where to pre-order, players can grab them directly from PS Direct (where available). However, the Deep Earth collection will also be available at all major retailers worldwide. Sony says pre-orders will go live at retailers on the same day they become available on PS Direct.

If you’re interested in reading more about the design philosophy behind the accessories, head over to PS Blog.