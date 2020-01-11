New year, new Assassin’s Creed leak. An anonymous 4chan user has shared an extensive list of details about Ubisoft’s upcoming title reportedly called Ragnarok. Although we usually disregard 4chan leaks, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier has said that some of the information matches what he’s heard from his sources and considering Schreier’s history of accurate Assassin’s Creed reports, we believe that at least part of this leak is real.

Regardless, take all of this with a customary grain of salt. Here’s what we’re told (verbatim):

– Title of the next game is Ragnarok, codenamed Kingdom

– Will launch on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X

– Officially announced in February at the upcoming PlayStation event, release date September 29th, 2020.

– Up to 4 player drop in drop out co-op like Ghost Recon Wildlands.

– Player can only play as a single character, Jora, who can be chosen to be male or female.

– Jora led a small band of 4 during their adventures which is why other players can drop in and out for co-op.

– Continues heavy RPG mechanics now including different classes and mild skill tree changes based on class. Player class can be changed by a specific character.

– Combat is upgraded with more weapon types and special abilities for every weapon grouping.- Each weapon can have runes added, be upgraded, and durability increased.

– Weapon durability does now come into play, forcing players to use their weapon pool more effectively and forced to manage a smaller inventory that can be upgraded

– Replacing adrenaline is a berserker mode which also activates special runes like fire, frost, or lightning damage.

– Sailing returns is less combat intensive and more focused on exploration and travel including being able to navigate tight rivers and wetlands

– Parkour is upgraded with tree climbing and new animations

– The hidden blade is back and is far more customizable in terms of cosmetics. Can be upgraded to kill in one stab

– Stealth is upgraded by having physical stealth skills such as hiding in mud, snow, crouching in bushes, hiding in bales of hay, etc.- Players can now also hide in crowds of civilians if their outfit/ armor is appropriate otherwise it can attract attention.

– Players now have a reputation system based on quests completed for people in cities, the town officials, clothing worn, crimes committed, etc. Some quests and story missions can only be completed after reaching a certain reputation with kingdoms.

– Conquest battles return to help capture some settlements from templars and players can approach them in a variety of ways.

– Players can also find battles between warring kingdoms occurring dynamically throughout the world.

– Multiple settlements throughout the world can be captured and controlled for trade and currency gains

– Players can organize large scale raids of forts and cities with nearby viking camps, wait for their own raids, or go in by themselves.

– The assassins are believed to have a connection to Odin and dub their raven drone as odin sight

– Difficulty returns but focuses more on parry times, player health, and enemy reaction times rather than enemy health

– Leveling is overhauled to allow players to improve skill sets to gain experience, like in Skyrim. As a result, level locking regions and content is gone.

– Some skills are unlocked by reaching a high enough skill set level, some must be bought with skill points, and others are unlocked through game/ story progression.

– The map is massive. Like all of northern Europe. My source mentioned big cities being York, London, Paris, and Kiev. Every kingdom was meant to be really unique.