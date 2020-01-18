CD Projekt RED has reiterated that its decision to delay Cyberpunk 2077 to September 2020 does not necessarily mean that the game is headed to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. At least for now, the studio only has plans for a current-gen release and those plans won’t change for the foreseeable future.

“As of right now, Cyberpunk is heading for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC,” CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said in a conference call with investors when quizzed about the delay. “Nothing has changed in regard to those plans.”

“We are going with the same plans that we set,” added CEO Adam Kiciński. “[Cyberpunk 2077] was always designed for [PS4 and Xbox One]. We are thinking about the next generation, but for now, we are focused on the current generation. That plan is still valid.”

CD Projekt RED is probably just trying to manage fans’ expectations at this time. It’s highly unlikely that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be ported over to next-gen consoles considering they’ll be out this fall. However, it’s too early for the studio to say much in this regard, especially when it’s focusing on the new September 17th launch date.

As Wccftech pointed out, Kiciński told investors back in May 2019 that CD Projekt RED will “probably” avail the opportunity to release the game for another generation. It looks more like a question of “when” rather than “if.”

[Source: GameSpot via Wccftech]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.