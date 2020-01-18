Overwatch‘s annual lunar new year celebrations have officially kicked off, with a modified Capture the Flag mode, weekly challenges, and new cosmetics. You can now celebrate Year of the Rat by downloading the game’s latest patch, which includes some hero updates.

An overview of the event is as follows:

NEW GAME MODE: CTF BLITZ

Capture the Flag returns to the Arcade for Lunar New Year

CTF Blitz is a modified version of the Capture the Flag we’re introducing with the Lunar patch this year

The flags are much closer than before, at the locations that overtime games typically go to

Instead of three captures, you need six to win

WEEKLY CHALLENGES

Weekly Challenges are back for Lunar New Year, allowing you to unlock limited-time rewards by winning nine games

Rewards include an array of player icons, sprays, and Epic skins Week 1: Monk Doomfist Week 2: Ancient Bronze Winston Week 3: Paper Cutting Wrecking Ball



NEW COSMETICS

4 Legendary skins Opera Brigitte Face Changer Sombra Mask Dancer Moira Samul Nori Lucio

3 Epic skins

Player icons, emotes, sprays

Hero updates included in the patch are as follows:

Baptiste

Immortality Field

Maximum duration reduced from 8 to 5 seconds

Cooldown increased from 20 to 25 seconds

Amplification Matrix

Ultimate cost increased by 20%

Mei

Endothermic Blaster (Primary Fire)

Slowing effect now reduces enemy movement speed from 20-70%, down from 30-90%

Slowing effect duration reduced from 1.5 to 1.0 second

D.Va

Boosters

Cooldown decreased from 5 to 3 seconds

Orisa

Fortify

Damage reduction reduced from 50% to 40%

Hanzo

Storm Bow (Primary Fire)

Maximum projectile speed reduced from 125 to 110

Doomfist

Rising Uppercut

Recovery time increased from 0.2 to 0.35 seconds

