Last week, Nioh 2 Director Fumihiko Yasuda promised fans Team Ninja would release weekly updates about the sequel until launch. Yasuda’s promise is being kept, thus far. Tomorrow, January 23rd, the studio will share a brand-new look at Nioh 2 in the form of a trailer.

PlayStation Europe announced news of the incoming trailer on its official Twitter account, complete with a caption that reads, “War is unending…” See the post in tweet linked below:

Very little has been shown of Nioh 2 since the open beta session Team Ninja conducted last fall. The beta seemed to have been a boon for the studio, though. Weeks after the beta closed, the developer shared details about player feedback given via survey. Evidently, Team Ninja took the feedback very seriously, implementing plans to address it all prior to the core game’s release. Notably, the User Interface is receiving a redesign and Dark Realm penalties are undergoing fine tuning. The team also said it will adjust gameplay, level design, balancing issues, and Ki management.

Nioh 2 will hit the PlayStation 4 in a couple of months on March 14th. Fans can now preorder the sequel’s standard and special editions. The Special Edition, specifically, costs $80; it will come packaged with the game, a steelbook case, The Art of Nioh 2 book, and the Season Pass. In addition, a Digital Deluxe Edition is available to preorder on PSN for $80, featuring in-game content, the Season Pass, as well as a PS4 Avatar Set and Theme.

[Source: PlayStation Europe on Twitter]