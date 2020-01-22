Weeks after The Witcher’s December 2019 launch, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” remains as catchy as ever. The track’s popularity inspired quite a few memes and covers. Finally, Jaskier’s humble tune is making its way to streaming services. The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 debuts across multiple streaming platforms later this week on January 24th. However, fans can listen to the “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” single now on Spotify.

The show’s official Twitter page shared the long-awaited news in the following post, which itself is pretty crafty:

When a humble bard

Wrote a catchy song

You tweeted and asked us

What’s taking so long? The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 debuts everywhere 24 January. “Toss A Coin” single out now: https://t.co/Id6mEUhRf0 pic.twitter.com/PNMxBeFlkS — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 22, 2020

Netflix’s The Witcher craze isn’t just translating to the show’s epic music, either. The series is currently on track to become the streaming giant’s best Season 1 premiere to date, with more than 76 million households tuning in during the first four weeks. In addition, the world of The Witcher continues to experience success elsewhere, notable in the rise of both book and video game sales.

Reportedly, Netflix aims to further take advantage of the hype by developing an animated Witcher film. Though Netflix has yet to confirm, a listing on the Writers Guild of America website implies the project, entitled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, is indeed on the cards. If true, the movie will launch prior to Season 2‘s launch, which isn’t set to arrive until sometime next year.

[Source: The Witcher on Twitter]