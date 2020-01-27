In December of last year, Ubisoft announced it would push back Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’s Title Update 1.1.0. This decision also delayed the title’s first live event, starring the Terminator. Finally, there’s a date in place for when both will become available across PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. The next title update will launch on January 28th. For the live event, mark January 29th on your calendar.

Ghost Recon’s official Twitter account shared the Terminator live event’s release date, alongside a first look teaser. Check it out in the post below:

The future is almost here. The Terminator arrives January 29. pic.twitter.com/JEx5Nrr4Li — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) January 27, 2020

The live event is slated to drop after Title Update 1.1.0 on January 28th. According to the update’s patch notes, it’s quite the hefty set of changes, too. On the PlayStation 4, Title Update 1.1.0 will clock in at 13.7GB. Meanwhile, the PC and Xbox One versions weigh 11.3GB and 14.7GB, respectively.

Breakpoint’s latest update will introduce a treasure trove of fixes. Most notably, the patch is meant to address issues concerning night vision, crashes, game saves, and inventory and item management. In addition, players should anticipate better balance regarding enemy AI behavior, PvP, and Project Titan.

The following consists of what Ubisoft has deemed “patch highlights” for Title Update 1.1.0:

Made improvements to night vision.

Fixed an issue where players got stuck when pressing both LT + LB/L1 + L2 while prone if they had the rocket launcher equipped.

Fixed a crash occurring in snow regions when flying too high while playing on PC. This was reported on the following graphics cards: Nvidia GTX 1080, Nvidia GTX 980, and several cards from the AMD Radeon line.

Fixed an issue where EMP Grenades MK.2 were not available to buy in Maria’s shop, despite unlocking the EMP Grenades skill. In the previous Title Update (TU), we prevented the issue from happening again, this TU retroactively fixes the issue for already affected players.

Players who previously lost their thermal/night vision will get it back after loading their save.

Players who previously lost their water canteen or binoculars will get them back after loading their save.

Fixed an issue that sometimes respawned players with minor injuries after a KIA.

Fixed an issue that removed backpack items with a quantity of 0 if they were replaced by another item.

Rebalanced Stamina for PvP after it was buffed in a previous TU.

Rebalanced the cooldown on the Ping system in PvP, as it was too long to be effective.

Toned down the coughing sounds players could hear while in Erewhon.

Enemies will no longer shout in pain after being shot in the head.

Improved AI behavior: Fixed an issue where enemies investigating will go to cover mid-detection. If enough NPCs die at a single spot, they will stop rushing the player and will get into cover more often than before. Modified the vanish rules so that NPCs will stay in fight if they are close enough to the player.

Looting intel on Rosebud’s body is no longer mandatory to complete the Speak No Evil mission (to match the behavior on the other Wolves bosses’ missions).

Fixed an issue where part of the L3GP NVG was static and not attached to the item.

Fixed an issue that caused the Ghillie gear paint to change when players changed their pants color.

In the Wolves bosses’ missions, intel is now looted when the player grabs their body.

Started improvements on the basejump mechanic; more to come in next TUs.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from accessing a new class after unlocking it.

The Digital Scope now has multiple levels of zoom.

Fixed priorities so that the Interact button now prioritizes mission givers over vehicles.

Reduced the time it takes for the “Item sold” pop-up to disappear.

Fixed an issue that caused several stats to reset to 0 after creating a new save slot or deleting one (Story Collectibles, Main Quests Completed, Playstyle, Combat, PvP Player card stats, etc.).

Project Titan: Fixed several issues that caused some bosses to stop moving in some cases. LMGs with 150 ammo capacity (Stoner, MK.48, 6P41) have been nerfed by -17%. (Only for raid boss fights, not for the rest of the game.) LMGs with 100 ammo capacity have been nerfed by -7%. (Only for raid boss fights, not for the rest of the game.) Nerfed the HP of Baal, Skell Quantum Computer, and Cerberus by -5% each.



Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Ghost Recon on Twitter, Ubisoft.com]

