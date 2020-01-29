Last week the existence of an animated Mortal Kombat movie was revealed. We now have the first trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge. This R-rated animated film gives us a look at the Mortal Kombat universe that we haven’t seen yet. While the trailer may not show exactly what Scorpion is trying to get revenge over, it does show everyone gathering to battle over the fate of the realms. Much like the games, the plot centers around Earthrealm fighters that are trying to stop Shao Khan from winning the tournament so that he can take over Earth. Copious amounts of violence will be had.

The titular Scorpion is being voiced by Patrick Seitz, reprising his role from Mortal Kombat X. Joel McHale, best known for his work on Community, and Jennifer Carpenter, known for playing Deb Morgan on Dexter, will be voicing Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade respectively. This means that Ronda Rousey won’t be reprising her role from the last game. Other cast members include Steve Blum returning as Sub-Zero, Light as a Feather‘s Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang, and Her‘s Artt Butler as Shang Tsung.

The animated movie is not the only Mortal Kombat film on the way. A live-action reboot is also currently in the works. That movie is set to come out sometime in 2021.

In addition to the movies, there’s still plenty of Mortal Kombat 11 content coming too. DC Comic’s infamous villain The Joker is the latest addition to the game, and anti-hero Spawn is still set to join the cast sometime in the future. Mortal Kombat 11 also recently got cross-play (kross-play) added, so players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions can take the battle to each other. While it’s still not known if more Mortal Kombat 11 characters are coming after Spawn concludes the season pass, Ed Boon has talked about how he wanted to make something other than a fighting game.