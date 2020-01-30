Borderlands 3 will be getting a minor hotfix today which addresses the difficulty of the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite raid, improves the chance of receiving Legendary Loot, and implements a new Rare Chest Riches event. The hotfix should be available to download on PS4, Xbox One, and PC by 3:00 PM PST on January 30, 2020.

Gearbox has been experimenting with the Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite’s difficulty for some time now. A big Scaling Event occurred in December 2019 that was designed to scale to your party’s level, making it much more fair while still challenging. And as of later today, the raid’s scaling will be permanent. Starting in February, Gearbox will add True Takedown Mode, which will allow players to experience the raid at its original difficulty. This mode will be activated by pulling a lever found next to the door that leads to the raid.

Here are the other additions with today’s Borderlands 3 hotfix:

Activate the Rare Chest Riches event, running until February 13

Increased the chance to receive Legendary loot from red car truck chests

Addressed a reported issue that the player could sometimes rise into the sky with the cannon during the “One Man’s Treasure” mission in Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot

You’ll have a much higher chance to earn rare loot thanks to the Rare Chest Riches event. As noted by Gearbox “all Rare Chests will drop rare loot at an increased rate,” making this a great opportunity for you to get some new goodies. And if you have the ECHOcast Twitch Extension, you’ll also be able to earn extra goodies while watching Twitch streamers play.

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC right now.

[Source: Gearbox]