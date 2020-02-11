Preorders are live for the newly announced Dead Cells Prisoner’s Edition, featuring a ton of collector’s items for you to enjoy. The special edition of the game will set you back $109.99 and is scheduled to release on June 30, 2020. The Prisoner’s Edition is available to preorder for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, both of which are available to preorder via Signature Edition Games right now. Keep in mind, preorders are limited to one per order.

Here’s everything that comes with the Prisoner’s Edition:

22cm Prisoner statue

Collector’s metal tin

DLC code for Dead Cells: The Bad Seed expansion

7” vinyl soundtrack with Prisoner’s ReAwakening and Clock Tower – Pocket Watch Edition

Physical copy of Dead Cells – Action Game of The Year Edition

3 Collector’s pins

4 metallic finish stickers

Art book

PVC keyring of the Prisoner

Exclusive numbered print art card

The new Bad Seed’s DLC is available to download today for $4.99. This is Dead Cells‘ first paid DLC, which adds two new biomes and a new boss. The DLC is included in the Prisoner’s Edition. Dead Cells also features free DLC like The Rise of Giant, which is available to play right now. It features two new levels and bosses to make your way through.

Dead Cells originally came to PS4 in the summer of 2018 and released to positive reviews. Here at PSLS, we thoroughly enjoyed it, as well, especially its art, combat mechanics, and blueprint system. The game’s genre is coined as a “Roguevania,” and features a mixture of Roguelike elements with the 2D exploration of a Metroidvania.

