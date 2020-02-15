As the Uncharted movie continues to change directors, fans of the franchise have started doubting that the movie will ever finish production. However, Nathan Drake actor Tom Holland has breathed some life into the project once again by explaining what sets Uncharted apart from other video game-based movies.

In an interview with IGN, Holland revealed that he’s read the latest draft of Uncharted‘s script penned by Joe Carnahan, and it’s “one of the best scripts” that he’s ever read because “it really, really jumps off the page.” He added:

I think what Uncharted offers that most video games films don’t is that it’s an origin story to the games. So if you played the games, you haven’t seen what’s going to happen in the film. And if you haven’t played the games, you’re going to enjoy the film because it’s information that everyone else is getting at the same time. But I’m super excited to make that movie and it’s been a long time coming.

Holland is confident that Mark Wahlberg will “kill it as Sully” and “it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

After a number of hiccups, Uncharted is now set for release on March 5, 2021. According to latest reports, Sony is pursuing Venom and Zombieland filmmaker Ruben Fleischer to direct the movie but neither parties have confirmed this. The last director, Travis Knight, left production due to scheduling conflicts with Holland. Regardless, Sony remains committed to the project.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: IGN]