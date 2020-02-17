The Gran Turismo series has always focused on beautiful visual fidelity and with recent entries, the aesthetics have leaned into the realm of photorealism. With the PS5 on the horizon, developers will be able to stretch their wings to make games look even more realistic, but don’t count on the next GT game pushing the limits of the next-gen platform with its resolution. Instead, Polyphony Digital will emphasize high PS5 frame rate, with series producer Kazunori Yamauchi aiming to raise the next Gran Turismo as high as 240fps.

PS5 Frame Rate and Resolution

In fact, Yamauchi said he thinks “display resolution-wise, 4K resolution is enough.” The PS5 will support 8K resolution in some manner, though even 4K displays aren’t as ubiquitous as 1080p (and it’s arguable at what size monitor/TV higher resolution even makes a noticeable difference). As relayed by GT Planet, the next Gran Turismo game—which is due out on PS5 at some time in the future—will set a new bar for frame rates in the video game world.

Yamauchi explained:

Rather than a spatial resolution that you’re talking about, I’m more interested in the advancements we can make in terms of the time resolution. In terms of frames per second, rather than staying at 60 fps, I’m more interested in raising it to 120 fps or even 240 fps. I think that’s what’s going to be changing the experience from here on forward.

Yamauchi didn’t outright mention the PS5, but since the next entry is in development for the new hardware, it’s a safe bet the team is aiming to push the system to its limits with the new game. It’s unclear if the next game in the series will be Gran Turismo 7 or another offshoot like Gran Turismo Sport, but what we do know is that Polyphony Digital is aiming to impress with its visuals.

The PS5 is due out holiday 2020 at an unspecified date.

You can grab a copy of Gran Turismo Sport (or its expanded version Spec II) for just $17 on PS4 right now.

[Source: Polyphony Digital via GT Planet]

