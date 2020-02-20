Last summer, news surfaced of a Borderlands film, which will reportedly star a female protagonist. Lionsgate is bringing the series to the big screen, but nothing concrete has emerged since then. However, a deleted tweet from Gearbox’s Randy Pitchford suggests the project is moving full steam ahead, with horror director Eli Roth at the helm.

Pitchford tweeted about the Borderlands movie yesterday evening. His post featured news of Roth’s involvement and a photo of the director photoshopped onto a Psycho’s head. The Gearbox boss quickly deleted the post, however. But, as always, the internet never forgets. Kotaku captured a screenshot of the tweet. Check it out in the image below:

Evidently, Pitchford shared the news too soon. Since his tweet made note of official details dropping during PAX East next week, this information was likely meant to remain a surprise.

Roth seems a good fit for the Borderlands family. The director’s helmed a his fair share of horror gems, including the original Cabin Fever, Hostel, and Hostel: Part II. He has ventured beyond horror as well, dipping his toe in other genres such as comedy and crime drama. Roth’s acting credits are equally extensive, too, his role in Inglorious Basterds among the most memorable. For now, there currently exists no word on whether or not he will feature in Borderlands in an on-screen part. Perhaps this will become clearer during next week’s PAX East reveal.

While we await more Borderlands movie news, Borderlands 3 is in stores now for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Kotaku]