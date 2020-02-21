Late last month, magazine scans surfaced with a sneak peek at Spawn’s Mortal Kombat 11 design in action figure form. Of course, being a magazine scan, the image itself was rather blurry, obscuring many of the figure’s details. Now it’s official, however, thanks to photos shared by Spawn creator and McFarlane Toys CEO, Todd McFarlane. Not only do the first look images show off Spawn’s MK11 attire, McFarlane has confirmed the figure will launch in March, just in time for the hellspawn’s MK debut.

McFarlane shared photos of the new figure in the following tweet, along with product specifications:

MORTAL KOMBAT SPAWN REVEAL!! FINALLY I CAN SHOW IT!!

SPAWN @MortalKombat action figure is an incredibly DETAILED ( true McFarlane Toys fashion) 7″ scale figure designed with 22 points of ultra-articulation and can achieve full range posing.

COMING MARCH 2020! #MK11 pic.twitter.com/FPS4yOdPNk — Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) February 21, 2020

Though the Spawn figure doesn’t appear to be available to preorder on Amazon just yet, you can get the full range of McFarlane MK11 figures, including Johnny Cage, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Raiden.

Spawn will debut in Mortal Kombat 11 in a few weeks on March 17th for Kombat Pack owners. Everyone else can purchase the anti-hero separately one week later for $5.99. The full Kombat Pack, which costs $39.99, also includes Shang Tsung, Sindel, Nightwolf, Terminator T-800, and the Joker. Moreover, each add-on fighter features extra skin and gear sets. MK11’s Kombat Pack comes with six themed skin packs, as well.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. Spawn’s first gameplay trailer will go live during the Final Kombat 2020 tournament, which starts on March 7th. A Red Band trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge will drop during the tournament, too.

[Source: Todd McFarlane on Twitter]

