One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows hits store shelves later this week. To celebrate, Bandai Namco Entertainment has released a launch trailer. Thanks to said trailer, the game’s Season Pass content has also been outlined. Developer Spike Chunsoft plans to release a total a four character packs, the first of which will debut Suiryu, aka Void Fist, as a playable character in April.

Check out One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows’ launch trailer in the video below:

Following the release of Suiryu’s DLC in April, Spike Chunsoft will unleash three more character packs. Character Pack #2 will roll out on an unspecified date in the spring. Meanwhile, both Character Pack #3 and Character Pack #4 will become available during the summer months. At the time of writing, the publisher has yet to unveil pricing details for the Season Pass and individual packs.

The title from Spike Chunsoft was announced last summer. Since then, nearly two dozen characters have been confirmed. The likes of Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Melzargard, Metal Knight, Mumen Rider, Saitama, Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, and Stinger count as but a few of the roster’s most notable fighters.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows launches on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan on February 27th. It comes to the PS4, PC, and Xbox One in North America and Europe a day later on February 28th. Those who preorder the title will gain access to the Preorder Pack, which includes Saitama’s Jersey” and “Black Suit” outfits, in addition to “Saitama Mask” avatar parts.

[Source: Bandai Namco]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made using these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.