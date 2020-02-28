This spring, developer Amplitude Studios and indie publisher Merge Games (Northgard) will bring roguelike Dungeon of the Endless to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It’s set to receive digital and physical editions across both platforms. The physical version will feature the main game, as well as all of its updates and add-on content. Said content includes: Deep Freeze, Death Gamble, Rescue Team, and Organic Matters. A 16-page sprite booklet and Escape Pod keyring will also come with the physical edition, retailing for $29.99 on PS4 and $34.99 on Switch.

Check out Dungeon of the Endless‘ PS4 and Nintendo Switch trailer in the following video:

This roguelike dungeon defense title originally launch in the fall of 2014 on Steam. A console version of Dungeon of the Endless debuted a couple of years later on the Xbox One in March 2016.

Dungeon of the Endless takes place in the Auriga system, where hundreds of imprisoned criminals are stationed aboard the prison ship called Success. Promised an opportunity to work their way back into society, the prisoners are shipped to an unexplored planet known as Auriga Prime. They’re tasked with colonizing the planet, home to water, plant life, temperate zones, and metals embedded in its crust.

Most interesting is that Auriga Prime was once inhabited by the Endless, an ancient galaxy-traveling race. Some of the prisoners incidentally find themselves learning more about the Endless than they bargained for, after the Success triggers Auriga Prime’s defense system, resulting in the ship’s crashing to the planet. Thanks to Success’ escape pod-like holding cells, quite a few prisoners survive, awakening in an Endless facility best described as a dungeon.

Players can enjoy Dungeon of the Endless in either up to four-player co-op or solo. Either way, the goal is to assemble, equip, and deploy a team of heroes. Each will have unique abilities, in addition to psychoses.

[Source: Merge Games via Gamasutra]