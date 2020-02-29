After a number of companies pulled out of this year’s Game Developers Conference due to Coronavirus concerns, GDC organizer announced that it “fully intends” to host an event later in the summer. However, it has to consult its partners before a program is finalized so nothing is set in stone yet.

In the interim, GDC is giving speakers and award recipients the option to record their presentations and talks in video format, which it will then make available online for free on YouTube and via GDC Vault. All registrants will receive a full refund within the next four weeks.

Entertainment Software Association, Capcom, and Square Enix respond to the situation

E3 organizer ESA has told Game Informer that although E3 2020 is on track for June, “everyone is watching the situation very closely” and that health and safety remains its first priority.

Elsewhere, Capcom joined a growing list of companies that have canceled esports events. The developer announced on Twitter that Street Fighter V events Brussels Challenge 2020, Norcal Regionals 2020, and April Annihilation 2020 have been removed from this year’s Capcom Pro Tour.

Meanwhile, Square Enix announced some further cancelations after pulling a portion of its PAX East program and last week’s Final Fantasy VII Remake promotional event in Japan. The developer has now announced that it will no longer be going ahead with the Final Fantasy XIV and NieR concerts scheduled to take place in Tokyo in March and April. The Osaka performances are still on track but subject to change.

We’ll continue to apprise our readers of further developments.

[Source: Game Informer, Capcom, Siliconera]