Rockstar is celebrating the beginning of spring with its End of Winter sale, featuring discounts on the publisher’s hottest games. You’ll be able to pick up the standard version of Red Dead Redemption II for just $39.99, and other premium versions of the game are available at a discounted rate, too. But Red Dead isn’t the only game on sale. Numerous Grand Theft Auto games, Bully, L.A. Noire (and its VR counterpart, Case Files), and Max Payne 3 are all on sale until May 17, 2020. Do keep in mind, most of these games are physical retail copies unless noted otherwise. Along with game deals is a hefty list of Rockstar swag on sale, like hats, shirts, and other items.

Below are a list of games available through Rockstar’s Warehouse as part of the End of Winter sale. Some items may not be available on PlayStation platforms:

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – $54.99 (was $99.99)

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – $51.99 (was $79.99)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $39.99 (was $59.99)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – $14.99 (was $29.99)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle – $54.99 (was $135.17)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle – $34.99 (was $85.17)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle – $24.99 (was $55.17)

Bully: Scholarship Edition – $4.49 (was $14.99)

Max Payne 3 – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – $4.49 (was $14.99)

Grand Theft Auto III – 3.29 (was $9.99)

L.A. Noire – $8.99 (was $19.99)

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files – $14.99 (was $29.99)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – $10.49 (was $34.97)

Be sure to check out the full sale on the Rockstar Warehouse to see everything that’s been discounted.

You can also grab a digital version of Red Dead Redemption II from the PlayStation Store as part of its Deal of the Week. Either way, let us know if you plan on picking up any Rockstar related apparel, collectibles, or games.

[Source: Rockstar Warehouse]