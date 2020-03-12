These last few days have seen the coronavirus pandemic continuously affect public events around the globe. BAFTA is also erring on the side of caution, choosing to host a digital ceremony in lieu of a physical liveone for the BAFTA Games Awards. The digital event will take place on the same date as the previously scheduled physical ceremony–April 2nd. Though the awards show is continuing in some capacity, it will not do so in front of a live audience.

BAFTA announced the news with the following statement:

Amid growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the number of nominees due to travel from overseas, we have made the decision to change the format of next month’s BAFTA Games Awards from a red carpet ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London to an online live stream, which will broadcast globally on the same day as scheduled.

The event’s organizers are reaching out to those who would’ve otherwise been in involved in this year’s festivities. For the time being, though, streaming information is not yet known. Such details should emerge in the weeks ahead.

2020’s BAFTA Games Awards is another in a long line of industry events affected by the coronavirus outbreak. February’s Taipei Game Show serves as one of the first affected shows, GDC’s postponement followed soon thereafter, while the ESA shared news of E3’s cancellation just yesterday.

Regardless of how the show’s delivered, BAFTA Games Awards still aims to celebrate the medium’s most notable achievements of the past year. Earlier this month, organizers unveiled the list of award nominees. Control and Death Stranding are tied for a record-breaking 11 nominations, while BAFTA will honor Hideo Kojima with the prestigious Fellowship Award.

[Source: BAFTA via GamesIndustry.biz]