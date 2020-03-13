February 2020’s NPD results are in and not much has changed since the previous month. Most notably, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has taken the top spot yet again. Media Molecule’s Dreams sits at number 26, despite being one of PS4’s most downloaded games in February. However, it did manage to take the eighth spot on the PS4-specific NPD list for bestselling games during February 2020. Overall spending for the month was down with a staggering 29% drop when compared to the same period last year. The NPD doesn’t cite the specific reasons for spending increases and declines, but trends indicate this is likely due to the upcoming release of new consoles, which are due out at the end of this year.

The lower numbers can also be attributed to fewer game releases. With the exception of Dreams and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, 2020 hasn’t had many heavy hitters up until this point. This will change in the coming months following the launches of DOOM Eternal, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Resident Evil 3, and Final Fantasy VII Remake, among others coming later in the year.

US NPD SW – Feb 2020 Top 20 Sellers – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare returns to the top of the charts and was February’s best-selling game. pic.twitter.com/Dl1azIqeBj — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 13, 2020

It’s worth considering how much Dreams has made from early access buy-in during 2019, which is not accounted for in this list. The February 2020 NPD report only pertains to copies sold during the month of February in the United States. Many Dreams buyers got the game during its early access period, which had thousands of users prior to the game’s full release.

Below is a list of February 2020’s bestselling games in the United States across all platforms. These stats are presented in order of total dollar sales, not number of copies sold:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Mario Kart 8 Ring Fit Adventure Madden NFL 20 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

