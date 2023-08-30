21 Savage Operator Bundle Now Available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set to see another popular artist join the game, as the 21 Savage Operator bundle has officially made its way into the game.

What comes in the 21 Savage Operator bundle?

The new Operator bundle is modeled after the popular rapper and features an Operator designed to look like the artist, as well as a special finishing move called “Stabbed…a Lot,” a reference to one of his biggest songs. Alongside the operator and finishing move, the bundle also includes two tracer weapon blueprints, the “Savage Mode” Assault Rifle and the “Red Opps” SMG.

A brief look at 21 Savage in action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II can be seen below:

Grind got harder ? Play got smarter ?@21Savage is now available in Call of Duty ? pic.twitter.com/AlaAoA5wxI — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 30, 2023

21 Savage joins a long list of surprising celebrity cameos to appear in Modern Warfare II over the past few weeks. Previously, rappers Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj also joined the game via operator bundles and even video game icon Lara Croft recently made her way into the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s Season 5, titled “Season 5 Reloaded,” is now out and includes a ton of new updates, including new multiplayer maps, tweaks to the weapons, and more.