Call of Duty Season 5 Reloaded Includes New 6v6 Maps

As Call of Duty Season 5 Reloaded’s release date draws closer, the official Call of Duty blog has unveiled another new map set to arrive in the game’s multiplayer mode.

New map supports three game modes

Alongside maps previously announced last month, the new map — DRC Zone 1 — is set to arrive when Season 5 releases on August 30, 2023. The new map is set in the Defense Research Center in the game’s ongoing narrative.

DRC Zone 1 will have players battling it out on the campus of the Research Center, with players able to explore the labs, lobby, grand courtyard, and patio of the map. On Call of Duty’s blog, Infinity Ward also detailed some of the spawn zones for the map. They also revealed some tips on how to maneuver through the facility to make sure you come out on top in any game mode.

The map itself is described as a “small map with little downtime between engagements,” so Infinity Ward suggests making sure you always keep your eyes up when approaching a walkway or open area. Vents also litter the map, making for a great spot to hide or potentially surprise folks.

As per usual with multiplayer maps, DRC Zone 1 will support game modes like Domination, Search & Destroy, and Hardpoint, all core modes in Modern Warfare II.