Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Trailer Previews Remade MW2 Maps

A new multiplayer trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is out, previewing many of the classic maps that are set to return to the game.

The new trailer is all about returning to the past and features a deeper look at the 16 maps from 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that are being remade for the new game’s multiplayer mode. These include places like Highrise, Favela, Rust, and more.

Check out the multiplayer trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III below:

What maps are coming to Modern Warfare III?

As previously confirmed by Sledgehammer Games, Modern Warfare III will feature all 16 launch maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, something that immediately received praise from fans. Alongside the 16 maps, the developers also noted that four battle maps will be in the game with a plan for Modern Warfare III’s seasonal content to add over 12 new maps into the game.

In a previous Intel Drop from Sledgehammer Games, the developers detail some of the changes made to the 16 maps from the iconic 2009 video game. In the video, Sledgehammer Games’ Art Director Matt Abbott and Design Director Zach Hodson talked about some of their aspirations for the updated maps.

“We [asked], ‘What was good about the movement of older games? What was good about the gunplay of older games?’ And the same with the newer games,” Hodson said. “So we tried to marry those things.”

“How are we going to make the best versions of those maps that people have ever played? Because that’s what we want as fans,” Abbott continued.