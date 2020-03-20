A South Korean rating serves as further evidence that yet another classic Call of Duty entry may soon receive a few enhancements. An update about such a possibility comes courtesy of South Korea’s Game Rating and Administrating Committee’s rating for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. The listing indicates the Committee’s rating was classified just a few weeks ago on February 26th. Unfortunately, the listing itself hints at no further details.

Twitter user Nibel spotted the rating online, sharing a screenshot of its South Korean listing. Check out the post in question in the following tweet:

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered rated in South Koreahttps://t.co/zQjcSEUjuX pic.twitter.com/4Z8Ro2IT05 — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 20, 2020

This new rating does not come as too much of a surprise. Such a project first entered the public consciousness early in 2018, thanks to an Amazon Italy listing. In February 2019, the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board rated Modern Warfare 2 Remastered. Interestingly, that post, too, exclusively referenced the title’s campaign mode. Taking all of the above into consideration provides further evidence of the remaster’s existence, despite Activision’s continued silence on the matter.

While Activision remains quiet about Modern Warfare 2’s evident return, the publisher frequently teases future plans for remasters in general. During a financial call last month, Activision shared its intention to unveil “a number of remastered and reimagined titles” sometime this year. All signs point towards Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign serving as at least one of said titles.

[Source via Nibel on Twitter]