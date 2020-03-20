Following Mark Cerny’s deep dive on the PlayStation 5 earlier in the week, hubbub sparked out of confusion concerning backwards compatibility. Thankfully, Sony has shared an update to offer a bit of clarifity. Most notably, the company wants to make it clear that work is being done to ensure as many PS4 games as possible are playable on PS5. In an updated PlayStation Blog post, Senior VP of Platform Planning & Management Hideaki Nishino writes, “We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5.”

Nishino’s update goes on to note that Sony expects backwards compatible titles to “run at a boosted frequency on PS5.” This boost should allow games to take advantage of higher or more stable frame rates, as well as potentially higher resolutions. At present, the focus centers on analyzing games on a title-by-title basis to spot troubles that may require additional work by the developers.

According to Nishino, Cerny’s mention of the most-played 100 PS4 games was meant to provide a “snapshot” of how well Sony’s backwards compatibility efforts are moving along. Nishino added, “we have already tested hundreds of titles and are preparing to test thousands more as we move toward launch.”

Thus, there seems no set figure for the number of PS4 games that will be playable on the PS5 at launch. Rather, Sony aims to have as many PS4 titles as possible working when the new console arrives this holiday season, but testing must continue in order to assure players that there will be no issues with those games.

Sony has yet to unveil when more information about the new hardware will surface, specifically showing off more of the console’s features and the games for it, not to mention the look of the box itself. With the year already a third of the way through, it’s bound to be sometime in the near future.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]