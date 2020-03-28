A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign is all but confirmed. The game has been outed several times and rated by multiple boards now, and as if that wasn’t enough, Modern Warfare 2‘s artwork and files have been unearthed by dataminers.

Tucked away in Modern Warfare‘s update files is the image that you can see above alongside the following information:

Purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and receive the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle OR Purchase the Ghost Pack: Oil Rig Bundle to receive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

Ghost Pack: Oil Rig reportedly includes the following:

UDT Ghost (Legendary Ghost Operator Skin): Demolish the enemy with Ghost’s UDT Ghost Operator Skin.

Task Force (Legendary M4A1): Here are 141 reasons to eliminate your targets successfully with the Task Force Assault Rifle.

One For One (Legendary 1911) – Become an honorary member of Taskforce 141 when you rock the One for One Pistol.

Free Dive (Rare Charm)

Belly Flop (Epic Ghost Finishing Move)

Stay Frosty (Epic Ghost Operator Quip)

No Easy Days (Epic Animated Calling Card)

Ghost (Rare Emblem)

According to known insider Okami13, Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will release on Monday, March 30th. Additionally, insider TheGamingRevolution has said that Modern Warfare 3 Remastered has been in the works “for a while now.”

Considering Modern Warfare 1 Remastered‘s success, this won’t come as a surprise. As far as a release date for Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is concerned, nothing is official yet so take this report with a grain of a salt. However, the files being tucked away in Modern Warfare‘s recent update suggests that it’ll be out very soon.

