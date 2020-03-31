Though gamescom organizers previously confirmed the show is still planned for August, a new update offers further insight about what’s in store for the Cologne, Germany event. At the very least, fans can expect to watch digital events, such as gamescom now and the Geoff Keighly-hosted Opening Night Live. These digital options will be “significantly expanded and new modules added,” meaning gamescom in some respect remains on the cards for August 25th through August 29th. There hangs a large question mark over the annual on-site gathering, however.

In mid-May, organizers plan to reevaluate whether a physical gathering remains a possibility given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While gamescom won’t take place for another several months, precautions are being considered far in advance.

In view of #COVID19, existing digital formats such as #gamescom: Opening Night Live and gamescom now will be significantly expanded. Whether #gamescom2020 will take place as usual or as a digital gamescom will be determined in mid-May.

https://t.co/1nm0bdbIDz pic.twitter.com/BlOgsOfuBD — gamescom (@gamescom) March 31, 2020

If an on-site show does occur in Cologne, organizers promise to work with health officials to ensure the safety of all visitors. Should the physical event be canceled, ticket purchasers will receive full refunds. Exhibitors will also be reimbursed if the on-site event proves an impossibility. As of now, organizers noted in a statement, “gamescom plans are continuing at full speed.” Updates on both the physical gathering and digital offerings are expected to emerge in the coming months.

Earlier this month, gamescom announced a list of companies that are already on board to take part in this year’s festivities. They include CD Projekt RED, Ubisoft, THQ Nordic, Bethesda Softworks, and several others. The likes of Sony Interactive Entertainment and a few other major exhibitors have yet to officially sign on, though it’s worth noting that Sony was one of the earliest companies to begin taking safety precautions in canceling event appearances.

[Source: gamescom, gamescom on Twitter]

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

PlayStation LifeStyle recommends all readers comply with CDC guidelines and remain as isolated as possible during this urgent time. Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at WHO.int for the latest information on the Coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.