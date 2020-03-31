Sega sure seems to make a habit of charging high prices for superfluous DLC, doesn’t it? Today is the release of Persona 5 Royal in the United States and with it comes glorious amounts of DLC, as long as you’re cool with costumes that cost almost as much as some indie games. While Atlus and parent publisher Sega never shy away from charging money for DLC that other games include as part of the base package, the costume packs for P5R veer into arguably excessive territory. This isn’t to say that a costume pack to make your Phantom Thieves look like their chibi counterparts from the Persona Q series isn’t cool or a fun reference, but $6.99 for a pack of four costumes, a few items, and a music track is a big ask in a single-player game.

That said, the Persona Q pack is nothing compared to the $14.99 costume bundle for Persona 5 Royal newcomer Kasumi Yoshizawa, which includes 18 different in and out-of-battle options. This would be fine if not for the fact that Yoshizawa factors into very little of the game’s plot, only becoming a playable character in the game’s final, secret dungeon. Sure, spend your money the way you want to but, all the same, for that money you could go buy the on-sale Persona 4 Golden on PlayStation Vita–which means “life.”

For those looking to maximize your DLC-to-spending ratio, the full DLC bundle is $59.99 and includes everything from costumes to two special battles against the protagonists of Persona 3 and Persona 4. Yes, for the price of a new game you too can dress up underage girls in outfits that range from poor Halloween costume decisions to a Sentai cosplay parade. For those cheapskates of the world, rejoice in the fact that the OG Persona 5 DLC is completely free and includes a ton of content without needing to foot the bill for another full game.

Sure, it’s nowhere near being on the level as the $90 Dead or Alive 6 season pass costume pack, but it’s close.