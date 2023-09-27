Persona 3 Reload Junpei Voice Actor Talks ‘Mind-Blowing’ Role

Actor Zeno Robinson has opened up about his next role as Junpei Iori in Persona 3 Reload, a role he says is one he’s incredibly honored to play.

Speaking to ComingSoon, Robinson was asked about his role in the upcoming game, which serves as a remake of 2006’s Persona 3. According to Robinson, Persona 3 is not only his favorite game, but he calls his casting in the role “serendipitous” and something he’s grateful to have come up.

“Absolutely. There needs to be a new word that I can use other than ‘mind-blowing’ or ‘crazy,’ right? I played Persona and Persona 3 was my personal favorite,” said Robinson. “So playing Junpei is like . . . I went on Junpei’s journey with Junpei at the same time he was going on it. So it was very serendipitous and it was very divinely intentioned and timed, and I’m incredibly grateful. Like Valerie [Arem] over at PCB Productions where we record the game, I think she sort of had me in mind for it.”

Robinson went on to praise Arem again, saying he was thankful to get the chance to voice one of his favorite characters in the game. He also thanked Atlus and Sega for taking a chance on him as well.

“I’m really thankful that she gave me that opportunity. Junpei was one of my favorite characters in P3 because his story is so deeply layered and nuanced and incredible, and I was deeply, deeply touched by and moved by Junpei’s story. So getting to be able to tell it is an incredible honor. Thank you to Atlus and Sega and like everybody who took that chance on me and let me be able to tell that story, because that whole game in its entirety is a hard act to follow. So I’m just hoping I did it justice at the end of the day.”

When does Persona 3 Reload come out?

Persona 3 Reload is set to release on February 2, 2024, and will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.