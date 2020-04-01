No, this is not an April Fool’s joke. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV is finally heading west later in the year. NIS America will launch the title on PS4 in North America and Europe on an unspecified date this fall. Nintendo Switch and PC versions are also in the works, both slated to release sometime in 2021.

Fans will have the option to purchase two different editions. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV’s Day One Edition, or Frontline Edition, costs $59.99. This comes with the game, Echoes of Erebonia soundtrack CD, The Black Records art book, and reversible cover. The Switch version’s soundtrack will only feature a digital download.

Take a look at the Frontline Edition’s contents in the following image:

For $99.99, PS4 and Nintendo Switch fans will be able to pick up the Limited Edition of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV. Within a Collector’s Box, this edition packs the game, The Complete Black Records hardcover art book, Twilight Resonance one-disc soundtrack, and the Ashen Awakener steelbook. It also includes a total of seven art cards and a Daybreak cloth poster.

Check out the contents of the Limited Edition in the picture down below:

The localization will come roughly two years after The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV first hit PS4 in Japan in September 2018. This entry takes place not long after the events of Trails of Cold Steel III, which launched in Western territories last fall.

[Source: NIS America via Gematsu]