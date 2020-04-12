Ubisoft has announced that For Honor Year 4 Season 2 has been delayed to June 11th due to disruption caused by the novel Coronavirus. In a note on Twitter, the developer said that its workers quickly adapted to the change but despite this, there was an impact on their ability to release timely content updates.

To compensate players, Ubisoft plans to bring back some popular in-game activities, details of which will be shared in due course.

The note reads:

First and foremost, we hope that everyone is doing well and is safe at home during these times. On our side, the team is still hard at work to keep For Honor fully operational even though we are doing so from home. We are proud of how quickly everyone on the For Honor team has adapted to the situation. However, even with all our efforts during these times, the disruption over the past weeks is having an impact on our ability to deliver our near term content updates. For this reason, we have taken the decision to delay the release of Year 4 Season 2 to June 11, 2020. We know that this news is disappointing; we were all excited to be able to show you what was coming to For Honor for the upcoming season. However, we are confident this was the right decision for us to be able to launch the content as we intended.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the May roadmap.

For more on For Honor, check out our previous coverage.

[Source: For Honor (Twitter)]