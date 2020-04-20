GRIS, the gorgeous and sad indie title that took the world by storm last year, has reached an amazing sales milestone. As of now, the stunning platformer now sits at over one million units sold. Developer Nomada Studio revealed the exciting news in a celebratory Twitter post.

See the post in question below, which features specially made art for the occasion:

We are thrilled to announce that GRIS has sold more than one million copies… crazy!! Thanks to our team, families, @devolverdigital and specially to all of you who made this possible pic.twitter.com/UOuHkaGt0m — Nomada Studio – G R I S (@nomadastudiobcn) April 19, 2020

Nomada Studio’s GRIS originally released in December 2018 for the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. An iOS launch followed several months thereafter in the summer of 2019. By October of last year, a ratings board listing had outed the PS4 version, which finally arrived in November 2019. Interestingly, GRIS‘ PS4 iteration featured a “PlayStation-exclusive secret homage” to a title that greatly inspired Nomada Studio’s work.

Each version of the team’s colorful platformer released to favorable reviews. It’s since gone on to garner quite the acclaim, too. Our review of GRIS awarded it an 8.5 out of 10, applauding its stunning art and equally impressive soundtrack. The story and platforming puzzles received their fair share of the praise, too. However, relatively uninspired chase sequences and glitches hindered the overall experience to some extent.

Since its release, GRIS has earned a number of awards, including a Game Developers Choice Award. Last December, it took home a trophy from The Game Awards for ‘Games for Impact.’

[Source: Nomada Studio on Twitter]