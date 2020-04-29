Ubisoft began teasing a special reveal of some kind early this morning. The first hints came out of Ubisoft China, relayed by Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad. Before long, the publisher became host to a livestream featuring renowned digital artist BossLogic, who’s revealed the new Assassin’s Creed setting in an art-centric stream. The stream showcased BossLogic designing a teaser image for the franchise’s next installment in real-time. Quite the interesting way to show off a game, but at least fans now know what’s on the horizon–Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

The Valhalla subtitle actually leaked during the stream, before Ubisoft officially revealed it. Website Gaming Route took note of Ubisoft’s having recently registered the assassinscreedvalhalla.com domain name. Considering the nature of the art featured in BossLogic’s stream, it did not take fans long to connect the dots. Ubisoft has since confirmed the name itself, also announcing that a complete unveiling in the form of a cinematic trailer will go live tomorrow, April 30th, at 8am PST.

Watch the World Premiere of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla April 30th at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST. #AssassinsCreed — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) April 29, 2020

Another interesting tidbit concerns the supposed way in which Ubisoft may slowly unveil the new installment. According to industry insider Tidux, next week is when fans will get to see gameplay in action. Furthermore, Tidux claims the upcoming Assassin’s Creed is a cross-gen title on track to release this holiday season.

If Tidux is correct, it begs the question of whether the new AC will still launch in holiday 2020 if next-gen consoles are postponed. During a recent interview, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the publisher will delay games if Sony and Microsoft aren’t ready to go as planned. Does this apply to cross-gen titles, as well? We’ll have to see.

Rumors regarding the forthcoming AC entry have been swirling for years now. Speculation about Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok, Vikings, and so forth were commonplace for a long time. Thankfully, the wait for an official unveiling is nearly at an end.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s cinematic trailer will go up tomorrow morning on Ubisoft’s YouTube channel.

[Source: Ubisoft]