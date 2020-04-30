The Outsiders, an indie studio based in Stockholm, showcased its debut title Darkborn, formally known as Project Wight, last spring. A stealth-action experience, Darkborn would’ve seen players control a monstrous creature on the run from barbarians. Unfortunately, the ambitious project has since ceased development. In canceling Darkborn, The Outsiders have already begun work on a new project, which the studio is not yet ready to unveil.

It’s unclear why Darkborn is being shelved in favor of this new project. In a post on Twitter, The Outsiders shared news of Darkborn’s cancellation. Development began four years ago; the gameplay reveal from spring 2019 served as its first public showing, and it’s also the last one, too. The Outsiders admits they knew it might be the final release, hinting that development troubles with the project have existed for quite some time. The Twitter message never explicitly states why the team is moving on, but an eventual return to Darkborn is not beyond the realm of possibility, according to the studio.

See the tweet in question below:

Dear Outsider friends and monster- lovers: pic.twitter.com/NRTwNUHxSp — The Outsiders (@outsidersgames) April 30, 2020

If the stealth action title does receive a new lease on life, it likely won’t happen anytime soon. At present, The Outsiders is hard at work on something new, an “awesome” project it truly feels passionate about. What said project may entail is anyone’s guess for the time being. We don’t even know if it will follow the same themes and genre or take the studio in a completely new direction.

The Stockholm-based company was established early in 2015 by two former DICE developers, David Goldfarb and Benjamin Cousins. Goldfarb, who exited his role as Payday 2’s Game Director in 2014, serves as The Outsiders’ Creative Lead. Cousins is CEO, having previously been instrumental in the founding of what’s now known as Scattered Entertainment. Both cofounders worked together in the past as Battlefield developers at DICE.

[Source: The Outsiders on Twitter]