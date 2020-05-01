Ubisoft may have just announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this week, but speculation about a Vikings-centric narrative has circulated for over a year. One of the first hints of such a project came out of another Ubisoft studio, Massive Entertainment. Last April, eagle eyed fans spotted an Assassin’s Creed Easter egg in The Division 2, complete with a “Valhalla” poster and strategically placed Apple of Eden. According to one Assassin’s Creed Valhalla developer, however, this seeming tease was nothing short of happenstance.

See the Easter egg below:

Valhalla’s Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt, divulged as much in a recent interview with Stevivor. He told the publication, “you know what’s crazy about that? That was a complete coincidence.” Apparently, McDevitt isn’t even sure of the artist’s identity behind The Division 2’s “Valhalla” poster. McDevitt supposes the Easter egg was simply one developer’s desire to represent Nordic culture in an interesting fashion, since Massive is based in Sweden. “Whoever the artist was, they just wanted to put in some of their Nordic culture. It had nothing to do with us,” he said.

The writer also remains unclear on whether anyone at Massive would’ve known about AC Valhalla. At the time, the project probably did not even have an official name. According to McDevitt, “we always work with a codename, and we always have a few ideas for names. We decide on one eventually, but that was very, very funny. The image that’s in the poster has nothing to do with our game.”

The Division 2 is out now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches later this year on the PS4, PS5, PC, Google Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Ubisoft plans to unveil a first look at Valhalla’s gameplay on May 7th during the next Inside Xbox, part of the newly announced Summer Game Fest running through August.

[Source: Stevivor]