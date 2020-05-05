To celebrate Star Wars Day on May the 4th, Respawn Entertainment rolled out another free update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s a rather beefy one, too, debuting New Journey+, or New Game+, and a Meditation Training feature. Fans can also look forward to a host of new customization awards.

All of the above and more is on display in the following trailer for the Fallen Order’s latest free update:

In a blog post, Respawn notes that Meditation Training counts as the update’s biggest addition. This particular feature adds a game hub to Fallen Order, which players access via Meditation Points. In the hub, players can battle all of the game’s enemies, including bosses, across two modes–Combat Challenges and Battle Grid.

Combat Challenges pit Cal against waves of foes in various backdrops around the galaxy. Each setting features its own set of challenges. There are 12 challenges in total, all designed with veteran players in mind. As such, Cal should be at his strongest when fans decide to face these battles. Those who unlock 12 stars will gain access to three brand-new BD-1 skins: Onderon Bloom, Kesselstone, and Galionica.

Battle Grid is the second Meditation Training feature, serving as a “sandbox for players to create their own encounters.” With Battle Grid, players select a location, the encounter size of their choice, difficulty modifiers, and set an “overall combat difficulty.” Moreover, this mode allows Cal to battle some of the unique foes he encountered in his dark visions.

New Journey+ functions the same as any other NG+ mode. And while Meditation Training modes are exclusive to New Journey+, the latter has its own appeal as well. All of Cal’s collectibles, abilities, and so on will transfer to a new save file that allows players to start from the beginning with everything equipped.

The update’s full patch notes are as follows:

General

New Journey + added Unlocked after beating the game All cosmetic unlocks are carried over All lightsaber colours are available from the start Exclusive dark side-themed cosmetics available in NJ+ Inquisitor uniform Protection and Defence I & II lightsaber parts Red kyber crystal

Meditation Training game modes added as part of NJ+ Combat Challenges Wave-based game modes to fight against preset enemies Battle Grid Sandbox-style game mode for players to make their own encounters Cosmetic rewards for BD-1



Accessibility

Button-mashing quick-time events can now be skipped

Needing to hold the Climb button can now be disabled

Holding a button to confirm/interact with something can be changed to a button press

Text size scaling options have been added

Bug Fixes and Tweaks

Improved transitions between parry and block animations

The Bog Rats on Bogano were sometimes floating. They should now be more grounded.

Improved the transitions into and out of jumping and double jumping

Fixed the issue where Cal could get stuck in an endless falling loop during air attacks

Fixed the issue that would prevent Cal from progressing his journey when a Bounty Hunter would show up

Improved overall responsiveness of gameplay and the reliability of actions based on player feedback

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: EA Star Wars]