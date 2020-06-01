Publisher Paradox Interactive is spreading its wings further. The publisher behind products such as Cities: Skylines and the forthcoming Empire of Sin has opened a new studio in Barcelona, Spain–Paradox Tinto. This will serve as the company’s seventh development studio, but the first to focus exclusively on grand strategy titles, a genre that represents Paradox’s area of expertise. Paradox Tinto will immediately continue work on Europa Universalis IV; at a later date, the team is set to begin a new grand strategy project.

Paradox Interactive shared the news in a press release and via the following celebratory Twitter post:

We’re happy to announce the arrival of a new member of our family! Paradox Tinto, our new studio, lead by @producerjohan, will open in Barcelona in 2020, putting together a small team to work on @E_Universalis. Want to join them? Jobs opened now on https://t.co/imugI457OT — Paradox Interactive (@PdxInteractive) June 1, 2020

Europa Universalis creator Johan Andersson, who’s been with Paradox for 25 years, will serve as Paradox Tinto’s Studio Manager. For now, Andersson is responsible for assembling a team for Europa Universalis IV’s production. As noted in the tweet above, job openings are already live for the new Barcelona-set location. In a press release (via Gematsu), the Studio Manager noted the following: “My goal is to assemble a team and create a fully functional studio to keep on developing the Europa Universalis brand, and later design and develop new grand strategy games.”

This isn’t the only expansion Paradox Interactive as a whole aims to achieve, either. According to Chief Operations Officer Charlotta Nilsson, there are presently 70 job openings across all seven studios. Furthermore, the publisher intends to hire approximately 200 new employees by year’s end.

