Indie publisher Modus Games and developers Ace Team and Giant Monkey Robot will host an open beta for Rock of Ages III: Make & Break this month. The beta will first roll out (pun kind of intended) for PC via Steam next week on June 9th and end June 16th. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers can gain access to the open beta from June 23rd to June 30th. Those interested in trying out Rock of Ages III ahead of launch need only to sign up via Modus Games’ official website.

In announcing news of the open beta, the publisher and developers also unleashed a brand-new trailer. Check out what Rock of Ages III has in store in the beta trailer below:

Modus Games unveiled Rock of Ages III last August. At its core, the franchise provides quite the unique spin on the tower defense genre. Notably, players defend their bases and attack those of others with massive boulders. Comedy serves as another major aspect of the series’ charm, which simply can’t be ignored. In Rock of Ages III, much of the laughter is bound to be caused by the developers’ representation of certain historical figures. Players won’t just run into the likes of Caesar and Abraham Lincoln, either. Expect to see fictional characters such as Krampus enter the mix, too.

The franchise’s local and online multiplayer components have been expanded upon since the last entry. In fact, one new feature will surface in the form of an editor, allowing players to create and share levels online. A total of six arcade modes are set to feature as well, each bringing something distinctive to the experience.

Rock of Ages III: Make & Break launches on July 21st for the PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Modus Games]