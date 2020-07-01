Crytek hadn’t revealed a firm release date for Crysis Remastered, though a leak on the Microsoft Store suggested a July 23rd launch. As of writing, the company remains quiet about the date’s accuracy. However, Crytek has announced the title is being delayed by “a few weeks.” Fans can still expect it to hit the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One this year, though. Interestingly, a release date delay also means the gameplay reveal trailer, which would’ve gone live today, is postponed as well.

The studio shared the delay news in a text-laden Twitter post. Check it out in the tweet linked below:

We would like to share an important update with you all! pic.twitter.com/ylu0OisDf3 — Crysis (@Crysis) July 1, 2020

Crytek’s message notes the project is already feature complete. As such, the extra production time will allow the development team to focus its efforts on “polishing the game.”

Additionally, Crytek reveals it is well aware of the leak from yesterday that prematurely showcased the gameplay trailer and a number of screenshots. In turn, the studio has taken note of both the positive and negative reactions. Crytek is apparently paying close attention to feedback and remains hard at work on “a number of things in game, as well as the storefront.” All in all, the team’s goal primarily centers on delivering the high quality experience players have come to expect from the first-person shooter series.

After a lengthy bout of rumors, hints, and leaks, Crytek unveiled Crysis Remastered earlier this year. The package will only feature the base game; therefore, don’t anticipate the remastered treatment for Crysis’ Warhead DLC.

